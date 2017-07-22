National Politics

July 22, 2017 10:19 AM

Christie OKs law to give schools transgender policy guidance

TRENTON, N.J.

New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie has signed legislation requiring the state to give guidance to public schools about policies for transgender students.

The civil rights group Garden State Equality applauded the Republican governor for signing the measure saying that Christie took a stand for LGBT youth.

The law was passed by the Democrat-led Legislature after school districts around the state began passing their own rules to allow transgender students to use bathrooms that match their gender identity.

The rules would ban schools from forcing transgender students from using bathrooms that conflict with their gender identity. Schools at a minimum would have to find "reasonable alternative arrangements."

