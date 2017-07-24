National Politics

July 24, 2017 12:10 AM

Christie out of office _ at least for 1 day

The Associated Press
TRENTON, N.J.

New Jersey will have a Democrat as governor Monday.

Republican Gov. Chris Christie isn't leaving office, but with both him and Lt. Gov. Kim Guadagno at the Republican Governors Association conference, Senate President Steve Sweeney will fill-in.

Before leaving for the conference in Colorado, Christie cleared dozens of bills that needed to be signed or vetoed.

He approved raising the age to buy tobacco to 21 in the state, while vetoing a measure that would have expanded paid family leave benefits.

Guadagno doesn't typically attend the conference, but she is raising money this year for her run to replace Christie in November's election.

