Canceled Kirkland jet fuel spill meeting irks activists

The Associated Press
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.

Environmental activists are expressing anger at Kirtland Air Force Base for canceling a meeting on the cleanup of a jet fuel spill in Albuquerque.

Advocates from Citizen Action New Mexico and the Albuquerque Center for Peace and Justice say they don't see why the air force base and state environmental officials canceled the meeting scheduled for Thursday aimed at giving residents an update on cleanup efforts.

Kirtland Air Force Base and the New Mexico Environmental Department announced last week they were canceling the quarterly community meeting so officials could review two reports. They say reports give more information on the extent of fuel contamination and an evaluation of exposure risk.

First detected in 1999, the fuel leak is believed to have been seeping into the ground for decades.

