July 24, 2017 7:54 AM

Officers shoot man armed with pellet gun

The Associated Press
SPENCER, Mass.

Massachusetts police responding to a domestic violence report have shot and killed a man wielding what turned out to be a pellet gun.

Spencer police said on their official Facebook page that officers tried to stop a car driven by a man thought to have been involved in a domestic violence situation around 8:30 p.m. Sunday.

Police say after a brief pursuit, the driver pulled into a driveway, exited the car and pointed the pistol at the officer.

Thinking the man was armed with a handgun, an officer fired a single shot and hit the man.

The man was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead. His name was not made public.

