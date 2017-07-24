John Lewis backs Stacey Abrams in Georgia governor's race

FILE - In this July 25, 2016, file photo, Georgia House Minority Leader Stacey Abrams speaks during the first day of the Democratic National Convention in Philadelphia. Georgia congressman and civil rights leader John Lewis is endorsing the woman seeking to become the nation’s first female African-American governor. Lewis announced Monday, July 24, 2017, that he will back Abrams in the Georgia governor's race. J. Scott Applewhite, File AP Photo