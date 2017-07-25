National Politics

July 25, 2017 12:12 AM

Albany's columned education building opening for free tours

The Associated Press
ALBANY, N.Y.

New York state's imposing education department headquarters in Albany will be open for free public tours.

The State Education Building is across the street from the state Capitol and is notable for its long row of 36 Corinthian columns in the front. The building was dedicated in 1912.

State officials say free tours of the State Education Building and the Capitol on the second Saturday of each month will start on Aug. 12.

Board of Regents Chancellor Betty Rosa says this is the first time free, regular public tours of the education building have been offered. The state Capitol has been a longtime attraction in Albany.

The tours can accommodate 25 people and reservations are required.

Reservations can be made at: www.empirestateplaza.org .

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Obama: There is no one more qualified for president than Hillary Clinton

Obama: There is no one more qualified for president than Hillary Clinton 6:33

Obama: There is no one more qualified for president than Hillary Clinton
USA BMX riders show team spirit in Rock Hill 2:11

USA BMX riders show team spirit in Rock Hill
Newest Starbucks location opens in Rock Hill 0:42

Newest Starbucks location opens in Rock Hill

View More Video