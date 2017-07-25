National Politics

July 25, 2017 3:12 AM

Hartford Line to be operational in May 2018

The Associated Press
WALLINGFORD, Conn.

Officials say a commuter rail connecting Hartford, New Haven and Springfield, Connecticut will begin taking passengers in May, 2018.

In an announcement Monday, Gov. Dannel Malloy says the CTrail Hartford Line will be operated through a joint partnership between TransitAmerica Services and Alternate Concepts. The two companies will maintain trains, stations and customer service.

Amtrak owns the railway and will be responsible for its maintenance.

The Democratic governor says the line will connect the state's suburbs to cities such as New York, Boston "and points beyond."

Trains will stop every 45 minutes during peak hours and every 90 minutes during non-peak times. New stations are being planned for Enfield, North Haven, West Hartford and Newington.

The project is expected to cost around $700 million.

