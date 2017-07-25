National Politics

July 25, 2017 3:31 AM

Cleveland mayor's grandson indicted on gun charges

The Associated Press
CLEVELAND

A relative of Cleveland's mayor has been indicted on weapons charges.

Cleveland.com reports (http://bit.ly/2gYREdZ ) Frank Jackson Jr., grandson of Mayor Frank Jackson, was indicted Friday for carrying a concealed weapon and improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle.

In a statement, the Democratic mayor called his grandson's arrest "deeply personal and painful."

Records show Frank Jackson Jr. was the passenger in a truck stopped for blocking traffic in Cleveland. Officers say they found a .40-caliber bullet in the car and a gun in the center console. Officers say the younger Jackson told them he had a gun clip in his pocket.

Jackson's attorney said during his bond hearing that he is "anxious to resolve this matter."

The 17-year-old truck driver has been charged with weapons offenses in juvenile court.

Obama: There is no one more qualified for president than Hillary Clinton

