Vast support for Russia sanctions quashes potential for veto

FILE- In this June 30, 2017, file photo, White House deputy press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders speaks during the daily press briefing at the White House in Washington. The White House indicated Sunday, July 23, that President Donald Trump would sign a sweeping Russia sanctions measure that requires him to get Congress' permission before lifting or easing the economic penalties against Moscow. Sanders, the newly appointed White House press secretary, said the administration is supportive of being tough on Russia and “particularly putting these sanctions in place.” Manuel Balce Ceneta, File AP Photo