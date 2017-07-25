Newark police officer admits role in housing scam

A Newark police officer has admitted his role in a scheme that cheated the federal housing assistance program.
Luis Cancel on Monday pleaded guilty to agreeing with another individual to obtain Section 8 public housing benefits to which they were not entitled.
Prosecutors say from January 2010 to May 2015, the 50-year-old lived with another person who was receiving benefits. They did not disclose that they were living together or that Cancel was a police officer. They received approximately $74,000 in subsidies to which they were not entitled.
Cancel faces up to five years in prison and a $250,000 fine when he's sentenced in November.
