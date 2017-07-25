National Politics

Man found dead at California police station killed himself

The Associated Press

July 25, 2017 9:36 AM

BAKERSFIELD, Calif.

Investigators say a man found dead in a car outside a California police station died by suicide.

The body was found early Monday in a parking lot at Bakersfield Police headquarters.

Sgt. Ryan Kroeker says the man was able to drive into the secure lot by following a civilian employee through a sliding gate Sunday afternoon.

KBAK-TV reports (http://bit.ly/2tDXYgT ) police believe he killed himself as dispatchers received a call from a concerned friend, asking that officers check his welfare.

Kroeker says detectives found a suicide that included an apology to police for involving them in his death. It included his identifying information and contact numbers for loved ones.

The man was described only as a 58-year-old Bakersfield resident.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Obama: There is no one more qualified for president than Hillary Clinton

Obama: There is no one more qualified for president than Hillary Clinton 6:33

Obama: There is no one more qualified for president than Hillary Clinton
Newest Starbucks location opens in Rock Hill 0:42

Newest Starbucks location opens in Rock Hill
USA BMX riders show team spirit in Rock Hill 2:11

USA BMX riders show team spirit in Rock Hill

View More Video