Man found dead at California police station killed himself

Investigators say a man found dead in a car outside a California police station died by suicide.
The body was found early Monday in a parking lot at Bakersfield Police headquarters.
Sgt. Ryan Kroeker says the man was able to drive into the secure lot by following a civilian employee through a sliding gate Sunday afternoon.
KBAK-TV reports (http://bit.ly/2tDXYgT ) police believe he killed himself as dispatchers received a call from a concerned friend, asking that officers check his welfare.
Kroeker says detectives found a suicide that included an apology to police for involving them in his death. It included his identifying information and contact numbers for loved ones.
The man was described only as a 58-year-old Bakersfield resident.
