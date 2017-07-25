Ivanka Trump, center, and her husband, White House Senior Adviser Jared Kushner, right, sit in the front row during a joint news conference of President Donald Trump and Lebanese Prime Minister Saad Hariri, Tuesday, July 25, 2017, in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington.
National Politics

Ivanka Trump speaks at Pence fundraiser

By JULIE BYKOWICZ Associated Press

July 25, 2017 9:09 PM

WASHINGTON

Ivanka Trump has spoken at a fundraiser Tuesday night in Washington for Vice President Mike Pence's political committee.

That's according to two people who attended the fundraiser and demanded anonymity to share information from the private event.

Trump said Pence has been a key ally of the president and that Republicans should begin preparing for the 2018 congressional elections. Pence's political committee can dole out money to his preferred candidates.

The first daughter's remarks to a room of donors came as her father attended a political rally in Ohio organized by his 2020 re-election campaign.

