Court orders Uzbek terror suspect detained until trial

The Associated Press

July 25, 2017 10:33 PM

DENVER

An appellate court has reversed a judge's decision to release a man detained for 5½ years for allegedly providing material support to an Uzbek terror organization.

The Denver Post reported Tuesday https://goo.gl/8WN6aC that the 10th Circuit Court of Appeals ordered Jamshid Muhtorov to remain in custody until his trial, which is expected to begin early next year.

Muhtorov argued his right to a speedy trial has been violated, and on June 23, U.S. District Judge John Kane ordered his release.

Muhtorov is accused of supporting the Islamic Jihad Union and communicating with its website administrator. He denied the allegations after his January 2012 arrest, saying he was going to visit family in Uzbekistan.

The appellate court argued that Muhtorov could still pose a danger.

