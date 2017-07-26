Wyoming will explore new methods for funding education

An examination of Wyoming's education funding system will include looking into several new ways the state can pay for K-12 schools.
Consultants hired by the Legislature will study Wyoming school funding for the rest of this year and into January ahead of the legislative session in February.
The Casper Star-Tribune reports (http://bit.ly/2eNDnQB) that the consultants presented their plan to lawmakers Tuesday as the state tries to tackle a looming education funding deficit.
Lawmakers have said the decision to examine education funding doesn't necessarily mean they're moving toward an entirely new way of funding all 48 of Wyoming's school districts.
House Speaker Steve Harshman says it's far too early to tell what path the Select Committee on School Finance Recalibration would ultimately recommend to the full Legislature.
Comments