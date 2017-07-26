National Politics

16-year-old charged in Arkansas police officer's killing

The Associated Press

July 26, 2017 8:19 PM

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.

A 16-year-old has been charged as an adult with capital murder in the shooting death of an Arkansas police officer.

The teen was being held Wednesday at a juvenile detention center in the death of Newport police Lt. Patrick Weatherford. The teen's name wasn't immediately released by authorities. The charges filed Wednesday also include possession of a handgun by a minor.

An 18-year-old had previously been accused in the June 12 shooting, but Prosecutor Henry Boyce said that man will now just face charges of breaking or entering, theft of property and furnishing a deadly weapon to a minor.

Police say Weatherford was shot while investigating a vehicle break-in at Newport, about 90 miles (145 kilometers) northeast of Little Rock. Weatherford died at a hospital that night.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Obama: There is no one more qualified for president than Hillary Clinton

Obama: There is no one more qualified for president than Hillary Clinton 6:33

Obama: There is no one more qualified for president than Hillary Clinton
Reagan the dog at center of York County lawsuit over ownership 0:36

Reagan the dog at center of York County lawsuit over ownership
York County Free Clinic expanding to include new site 1:26

York County Free Clinic expanding to include new site

View More Video