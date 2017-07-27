National Politics

Eunice man gets 9 months for stealing cash from bank

The Associated Press

July 27, 2017 2:13 AM

ALEXANDRIA, La.

A Louisiana man has been sentenced to nine months in prison for taking more than $5,000 from two tellers at a bank.

Acting U.S. Attorney Alexander C. Van Hook said in a news release Wednesday that U.S. District Judge Dee D. Drell sentenced 42-year-old Randall Courville of Eunice on one count of bank theft. He was also sentenced Friday to three years of supervised release and ordered to pay $5,290 restitution.

According to his April guilty plea, Courville entered a Eunice bank Jan. 20, wearing a surgical mask, hooded sweatshirt and gloves. He walked up to a teller's station, reached across the counter into the teller's drawer and removed money. He then moved to another teller's station and removed money from that teller's drawer as well.

He fled with $5,290.

