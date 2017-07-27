Trump transgender ban nod to Christian conservatives

His agenda stalled and his party divided, President Donald Trump has veered into the nation's simmering culture wars by announcing plans to ban transgender people from serving in the military.
Much of the political world — prominent conservatives and Trump administration officials, among them — was surprised and confused by the president's sudden social media pronouncement.
But cultural conservatives were pleased. Trump's abrupt announcement amounted to a direct political lifeline to his most passionate supporters. In his chaotic first six months in office, Trump has lost sizable support from independents and some Republican voters. But polls show white evangelicals remain loyal — and essential to stabilizing his political standing.
Comments