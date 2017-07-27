National Politics

Upstate NY sheriff's sergeant charged with child pornography

The Associated Press

July 27, 2017 7:04 AM

ALBANY, N.Y.

An upstate New York law enforcement officer has been charged with possessing child pornography.

According to the U.S. Department of Justice, Saratoga County sheriff's Sgt. Peter Farnum, of Ballston Lake, is accused of receiving and possessing child pornography. The 41-year-old appeared in federal court in Albany on Wednesday.

Investigators say Farnum stored thousands of pornographic images of children on a home computer between October 2015 and April 2016.

In a statement, Saratoga County Sheriff Michael Zurlo said Farnum is a seven-year member of the sheriff's office. Farnum was working as a patrol supervisor at the Milton station at the time of his arrest.

Farnum has been suspended without pay. He faces up to 20 years in prison if convicted of all charges. It couldn't immediately be learned from federal prosecutors if he has a lawyer.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Obama: There is no one more qualified for president than Hillary Clinton

Obama: There is no one more qualified for president than Hillary Clinton 6:33

Obama: There is no one more qualified for president than Hillary Clinton
Rock Hill mayor: city is sharing smiles, hospitality with the world 0:52

Rock Hill mayor: city is sharing smiles, hospitality with the world
City of Rock Hill debuts video for BMX championships 3:09

City of Rock Hill debuts video for BMX championships

View More Video