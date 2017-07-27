Dunseith man pleads not guilty to trying to kill deputy

A Dunseith man accused of trying to kill a Rolette County deputy in February has pleaded not guilty to attempted murder.
Authorities allege Deputy Keith Benning was trying to arrest Michael Marion after a vehicle chase and was struggling with him when Marion grabbed Benning's gun and pointed it toward the officer. The gun went off twice.
Benning wasn't hit, though he broke three ribs and was struck in the face with brass knuckles during the scuffle.
The Minot Daily News reports (http://bit.ly/2vMcAIg ) that Marion appeared in court Monday and pleaded not guilty to attempted murder along with drug, escape, weapons and fleeing charges. The charges carry a total maximum sentence of 57 years in jail.
