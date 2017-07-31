A victim, a lawmaker, a judge: Voices in juvie reform debate

ADVANCE FOR USE MONDAY, JULY 31, 2017 AND THEREAFTER-In this Wednesday, June 7, 2017 photo, Denyse DeLuca, left, and her sister, Stephanie, talk about their grandfather, Eugene, outside Denyse's home in Morrisville, Pa. Eugene DeLuca was shot and killed during a 1977 store robbery by 17-year-old Joseph Evans. In a March 2017 hearing to oppose Evan's release, Stephanie told the judge, "We never got the chance to call him Grandpop, feel his hugs, see his smile ... hear his laugh or hear him tell us he loves us. The defendant murdered our grandfather and stole all those opportunities from us all." Mike Householder AP Photo