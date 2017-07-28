FILE - This undated file booking photo provided by the FBI shows Richard Gathercole of Roundup, Mont. Gathercole, dubbed the "AK-47 bandit," and suspected of bank robberies in five states, pleaded not guilty Monday, July 24, 2017, to unrelated charges in Nebraska. Gathercole entered the pleas in Dawson County District Court in Lexington, Neb., to two counts of possessing stolen firearms and one of theft or receiving stolen property, court records said.
FILE - This undated file booking photo provided by the FBI shows Richard Gathercole of Roundup, Mont. Gathercole, dubbed the "AK-47 bandit," and suspected of bank robberies in five states, pleaded not guilty Monday, July 24, 2017, to unrelated charges in Nebraska. Gathercole entered the pleas in Dawson County District Court in Lexington, Neb., to two counts of possessing stolen firearms and one of theft or receiving stolen property, court records said. FBI via AP, File)
More charges filed against 'AK-47 bandit' suspect

The Associated Press

July 28, 2017 11:34 AM

LINCOLN, Neb.

Federal charges have been filed in Nebraska against a man suspected of being the "AK-47 bandit," accused of robbing banks in five states.

Richard Gathercole is accused of interstate transportation of a stolen vehicle and stolen firearms in a complaint filed Thursday in federal court in Lincoln. His attorney didn't immediately return a call Friday from The Associated Press.

FBI officials believe Gathercole is "the AK-47 bandit," who's robbed banks in California, Idaho, Iowa, Nebraska and Washington.

Court documents say Gathercole was arrested June 20 near Lexington, Nebraska. A sheriff's deputy had spotted a pickup there that Kansas authorities had reported stolen by a man who fired at but missed a state trooper.

A Nebraska prosecutor says state charges were dropped Thursday because of near duplication with the federal counts.

