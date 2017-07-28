More charges filed against 'AK-47 bandit' suspect

FILE - This undated file booking photo provided by the FBI shows Richard Gathercole of Roundup, Mont. Gathercole, dubbed the "AK-47 bandit," and suspected of bank robberies in five states, pleaded not guilty Monday, July 24, 2017, to unrelated charges in Nebraska. Gathercole entered the pleas in Dawson County District Court in Lexington, Neb., to two counts of possessing stolen firearms and one of theft or receiving stolen property, court records said. FBI via AP, File)