8 Ohio men serving life without parole for homicide as teens

This undated photo provided by the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction in 2017 shows T.J. Lane, serving a life sentence without parole for a Feb. 27, 2012, shooting at a Chardon, Ohio high school that killed three teenage boys, when Lane was 17. States are taking a new look at juvenile life without parole after the U.S. Supreme Court in 2016 applied its ban on no-parole sentences for minors retroactively, and said that all but the rare irredeemable juvenile offender should have a chance at parole one day.

Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction via AP)