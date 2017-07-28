National Politics

Collins votes 'no' on final GOP effort to repeal 'Obamacare'

The Associated Press

July 28, 2017 10:29 AM

WASHINGTON

Republican Sen. Susan Collins is earning praise from her Maine colleague for bucking her party on health care this week.

Independent Sen. Angus King of Maine said that in his public life he's never seen the type of courage displayed by Collins and fellow Republican Sens. John McCain of Arizona and Murkowski of Alaska. The three voted "no" Thursday night on Republicans' final effort to repeal "Obamacare."

King said in a statement on social media that "it's easy to stand up to your opponents, but it's hard to stand up to your friends."

He said it's now time for a bipartisan effort to address changes to the Affordable Care Act to make health care affordable and accessible.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Obama: There is no one more qualified for president than Hillary Clinton

Obama: There is no one more qualified for president than Hillary Clinton 6:33

Obama: There is no one more qualified for president than Hillary Clinton
Olympian visits Rock Hill summer camp kids 1:44

Olympian visits Rock Hill summer camp kids

Dump truck crashes into Rock Hill house 0:25

Dump truck crashes into Rock Hill house

View More Video