National Politics

Trump to hold West Virginia campaign rally on Aug. 3

The Associated Press

July 28, 2017 1:36 PM

WASHINGTON

President Donald Trump is holding an early August campaign rally in West Virginia.

Trump's campaign says the event is scheduled for Aug. 3 at the Big Sandy Superstore Arena in Huntington.

Trump held a campaign rally this week in Youngstown, Ohio. The president has been holding campaign-style events in friendly territory to escape Washington and recharge in front of crowds of boisterous supporters.

Trump was in West Virginia earlier this week to address the Boy Scouts' national jamboree in a speech that was widely panned for its aggressive political rhetoric. The Boy Scouts' chief executive apologized Thursday to scouting community members who were offended by the speech.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Obama: There is no one more qualified for president than Hillary Clinton

Obama: There is no one more qualified for president than Hillary Clinton 6:33

Obama: There is no one more qualified for president than Hillary Clinton
Scenes from opening day of 2017 high school football season 1:52

Scenes from opening day of 2017 high school football season
Olympian visits Rock Hill summer camp kids 1:44

Olympian visits Rock Hill summer camp kids

View More Video