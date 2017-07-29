National Politics

Army's 'Old Guard' in Maine for remembrance

The Associated Press

July 29, 2017 8:39 AM

COLUMBIA FALLS, Maine

The U.S. Army's oldest unit is in Down East Maine to help celebrate an initiative in which military personnel are remembered by placing replica dog tags in balsam fir trees.

Wreaths Across America created the "tree tagging" program in which 1,000 dog tags adorn trees on property where balsam tips are collected to create holiday greenery for Arlington National Cemetery and other veteran cemeteries around the world.

The 3rd U.S. Infantry, known as "The Old Guard," is the Army's official ceremonial unit, serving as escort to the president and providing watch for the tomb of the unknown soldier.

The unit's U.S. Army Old Guard Fife and Drum Corps, U.S. Army Drill Team and the Continental Color Guard participated in Saturday's event capped with the rock band, Kansas.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Obama: There is no one more qualified for president than Hillary Clinton

Obama: There is no one more qualified for president than Hillary Clinton 6:33

Obama: There is no one more qualified for president than Hillary Clinton
Walden Park residents in Fort Mill voice concerns about recent robbery 1:03

Walden Park residents in Fort Mill voice concerns about recent robbery
One of several suspects in Winthrop Drive armed robbery appears in Rock Hill court 2:19

One of several suspects in Winthrop Drive armed robbery appears in Rock Hill court

View More Video