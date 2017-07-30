FILE - In this May 17, 2017, file photo, President Donald Trump talks with Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly during commencement exercises at the U.S. Coast Guard Academy in New London, Conn. Trump named Kelly as his new Chief of Staff on July 28, ousting Reince Priebus.
National Politics

Aide says Trump wants more West Wing discipline, structure

The Associated Press

July 30, 2017 9:33 AM

WASHINGTON

A top White House official says President Donald Trump's wish for more discipline and structure in the West Wing is the reason he's turned to a retired general for his new chief of staff.

John Kelly is the currently Homeland Security secretary. He his new job Monday, replacing Reince Priebus (ryns PREE'-bus). Priebus is a former Republican Party chairman who held the chief of staff job for six months.

Trump's budget director, Mick Mulvaney, thinks Priebus was "terribly effective, but was probably a little bit more laid back and independent in the way he ran the office" than Trump wanted.

Mulvaney tells CNN's "State of the Union" that Trumps seems to want "a little bit more discipline, a little more structure" and "enjoys working with generals."

