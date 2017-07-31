Recent editorials published in Iowa newspapers

Des Moines Register. July 26, 2017
Iowa pays price for Republicans' political games on family planning
Among the most short-sighted measures approved this year by Iowa lawmakers and Gov. Terry Branstad was one giving up federal family planning money. Politicians wanted to prevent Planned Parenthood from being paid to provide health services, including counseling and birth control.
But states cannot collect Medicaid dollars and discriminate against a specific health provider, so our leaders ordered the Iowa Department of Human Services to forfeit all the Washington money for all providers and create a new state-funded family planning program that did not pay any provider also offering abortion.
Lawmakers went home for the summer. The governor moved to China. Iowans are left to deal with the fallout of a fringe idea.
Among the immediate repercussions:
State pays more...
Iowa Republicans said they would replace the lost federal family planning money with state dollars. This was the epitome of fiscal irresponsibility, as Iowa does not have an extra $3 million. The money spent by the state could have funded programs that were cut, including those helping Iowans with autism and epilepsy.
That shows the GOP's anti-female agenda in Iowa is getting expensive. (Anti-female behavior in the Republican Senate caucus at the Statehouse also has proven costly. Jurors recently awarded $2.2 million in damages to a former caucus staffer who accused male supervisors of ignoring an environment that fostered rampant sexual harassment.)
Time wasted...
As if the Council on Human Services doesn't have enough to do overseeing the state's largest agency, it was clearly frustrated with Republicans' family planning stunt. Members, all appointed by Branstad, took the rare action of voting to reject rules to implement a new program. They cited concerns about providers losing funding. After a state attorney explained to the council it could not prevent the law from going into effect, members reluctantly approved the rules.
Meanwhile, the drastically understaffed DHS had no choice but to end an established program that successfully served 12,000 Iowans, then create a new one, notify providers who may participate and report to lawmakers on the mess.
Access to care lost ...
Planned Parenthood specializes in preventing pregnancies. After losing access to federal family planning dollars, the organization announced the closure of clinics in Bettendorf, Burlington, Keokuk and Sioux City. About half the patients visiting those clinics sought birth control. Many were teens.
... and may not be regained
Lawmakers who fixated on "defunding" Planned Parenthood repeatedly insisted that plenty of other providers were available to fill the void if clinics closed. Unable to identify the providers, they unloaded the task on DHS.
The agency's recently published list of entities eligible to receive payments from the new family planning program is not accurate. It includes Catholic-affiliated clinics that limit birth control options and providers who work more than 100 miles from the counties in which they were listed. It includes hospitals that state administrators said would be barred from the new family planning program.
Fort Dodge Messenger. July 25, 2017
Driving in farm country requires extra care
According to the federal government's Bureau of Labor Statistics, agriculture is the second most dangerous occupation in the nation with a death rate at 22.7 per 100,000 workers. Accidents on the nation's roads contribute to those sad outcomes. Given agriculture's central role in Iowa's economy, an emphasis on keeping farm workers safer is of crucial concern in the Hawkeye State.
Many drivers who have little familiarity with large agricultural vehicles share roadways with them from time to time. With that in mind, Webster County Farm Bureau helped sponsor an event this month to give driver's education students at Southeast Valley High School a better understanding of appropriate safety precautions they should take.
What many people don't realize is that someone driving to a semi-truck hooked to a grain trailer, a combine, sprayer and tractor with a grain cart, or some other vehicles common in farm country has more limited visibility than does the driver of a standard automobile or truck.
WCFB representatives and others using equipment provided by Landus Cooperative and Harcourt Equipment gave the students a hands-on opportunity to see what driving these vehicles is like.
"Our goal was to let them experience the size and scope of the machinery, to help give them an appreciation," Steve Peterson, WCFB president said. "This gave us a chance to expose kids that don't always have an opportunity to see this kind of equipment."
The students quickly realized that it is important that drivers sharing the road with agricultural vehicles exercise extra caution. They need to recognize the person behind the steering wheel of those large, bulk vehicles may have difficulty seeing them. Visibility limitations are among the hazards those drivers face.
That's a lesson all of us need to keep in mind as we traverse Iowa's roads.
The Messenger applauds this useful addition to the driver's education curriculum. We appreciate the efforts undertaken by Webster County Farm Bureau, Landus Cooperative and Harcourt Equipment to make this learning experience available at Southeast Valley High School. It is an excellent augmentation to driver's education that would be well worth being considered in other communities.
Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier, July 28, 2017
We back traffic cameras with some reservations
Waterloo apparently will be joining other cities across the state and nation in employing cameras to ticket traffic offenders - particularly speeders and motorists who are running red lights.
At the Monday City Council meeting, council members voted unanimously to approve the second reading of a proposed ordinance, which would make Waterloo the first Black Hawk County community to employ the cameras.
Waterloo Police Chief Dan Trelka said the cameras have proven effective in reducing crashes in other communities. He is proposing to install red light cameras at six high-crash intersections.
Many will see that as an infringement. Some will see it as a money grab. Others will see it as a prudent safety precaution.
Wayne Nathem, a former mayoral candidate, was among several residents at the meeting who oppose traffic cameras. "Are they really for safety or are they for revenue?" he asked. "I feel like they're more for revenue than what they are for safety."
Trelka has suggested a fine of $60 to $70 for a violation, which is something the City Council would need to establish by resolution. He added he would prefer to see any revenue generated by the cameras used to hire three more police officers or to lower property taxes.
We realize the factor of increased revenue for municipalities from the collection of fines may be one aspect of the rising popularity of installing cameras in communities across the country.
So, we have to balance the benefits of enhanced safety with the "Big Brother" aspect of the cameras.
On the safety side, statistics have shown a reduction in crashes at some intersections where cameras have been installed. We all know of instances in our own communities that reinforce the fact our roadways can be dangerous places.
Arguments that such cameras would be an invasion of privacy are weak, since any cameras would be employed on public roadways where motorists are entrusted with obeying traffic laws. The locations of cameras would be public knowledge. So too, would be the types of infractions being enforced.
Is it really that different than having radar monitoring traffic from an airplane or helicopter - which is often used by state patrols across the country?
We're all for increasing safety, but our support still comes with some reservations.
Under Iowa law, the vehicle owner is liable for any fine issued to the vehicle based on the cameras, even if they weren't behind the wheel. That isn't going to happen in the majority of cases, but it's still wrong. Cities and counties are increasingly deciding this is an acceptable procedure, while avoiding the hassle of tracking down the actual violators.
The proposed ordinance requires someone designated by the police chief to review images captured by the cameras before a citation is issued. The citation would be a municipal infraction that does not count against a person's state driving record.
Council members tabled a proposed three-year contact with Gatso US, of Beverly, Mass., to install and operate the cameras. The contract and a proposed fine schedule will come up for a vote after the final ordinance reading at the August 7 council meeting.
In the end, we believe safety factors should win out. Let's face it; running a red light is dangerous. We grudgingly place our support behind the traffic enforcement cameras at the high-crash intersections, as outlined by Waterloo's police chief.
For those worried about the proposed law, we would simply recommend obeying local traffic rules - including the speed limit - and heeding traffic signals.
Quad-City Times, July 27, 2017
Joni Ernst finds her voice
President Donald Trump touted some museum-quality state-sponsored discrimination Wednesday. But U.S. Sen. Joni Ernst wasn't having it.
Ernst's objections to Trump's ban on transgender Americans serving in the U.S. military is doubly notable. The Iowa Republican was a Trump ally during the campaign, regularly stumping for the tweeter-in-chief and extolling his commitment to the military. Ernst also is a combat veteran and, like Democratic Sen. Tammy Duckworth in Illinois, is considered an expert on military affairs.
"Americans who are qualified and can meet the standards to serve in the military should be afforded that opportunity," Ernst said hours after Trump's rambling tweetstorm accusing transgender soldiers of costing the taxpayer and destabilizing military readiness.
Yeah. That's a full-blown rebuke from Ernst who, by and large, has kept her head down as Trump slogged from one self-imposed controversy to another.
Thing is, Trump's entire rant is bogus, a fact that must never be normalized, no matter how often it happens. It's just today's shiny distraction tossed by a desperate president whose entire administration is spiraling out of control.
For example, Department of Defense spent $8 million last year on gender reassignment surgery, according to an analysis by The Washington Post. Ten-times that figure went toward keeping the troops supplied with Viagra and similar drugs. Ernst did, however, agree that taxpayers shouldn't be paying for gender transition surgery. By that standard, pills for impotency also should be on the table for debate.
Either way, neither one's reproductive organs nor their gender identity has anything to do with their commitment to country or cause. One's rights, and the ability to defend them, should never be impinged based on sexual orientation. Equal protection is a constitutional bedrock. These are principles of respect for all Americans worth defending, and, in this instance, Ernst did so with gravitas.
Ernst mustn't back down. In-party rebukes such as this — coming from accomplished veterans — stand the best chance at scuttling Trump's campaign against the LGBTQ community.
Trump is flailing about now. His polls are sagging. His base is shrinking. Republicans in Congress are increasingly speaking out against him. All Trump can do is feed a constant drip of hate for the "others" to his most ravenous disciples. This from a man who last year wasted metric tons of oxygen prattling about his love for the troops.
Trump cares not for the estimated 4,000 soldiers and sailors whom he vilified and degraded for his own political ends. And he decided to do it on the anniversary of the racial integration of the U.S. armed forces, to boot.
The man is utterly shameless.
One can't help but wonder if Ernst regrets much of the campaign rhetoric she offered up on Trump's behalf. From attacks on POWs to Gold Star families and now assaults on men and women in uniform who, for too long, have hidden their true selves, Trump has shown total and utter disdain for thousands of America's service members.
Transgender service men and woman are Americans. Some, no doubt, are Iowans. They deserve the same admiration reserved for members of America's armed forces.
But they're just pawns to President Donald Trump, easy deflections from the massive failure that is his administration. In the past, Ernst has taken substantial heat for her silence amid Trump's mounting indiscretions. She, like many Republicans, find themselves in perilous political territory. At some point, silence or mild scoldings simply won't do.
Maybe it was because Trump picked an issue on which she's comfortable. Perhaps Ernst was genuinely offended by Trump's relegation of thousands to second-class status. Whatever the case, on Wednesday, Ernst seized on the opportunity to push back against a president willing to dehumanize men and women who serve honorably.
This time, Sen. Joni Ernst found her voice and stood up for all Iowans.___
