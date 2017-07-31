National Politics

N Carolina Democrats have early big money lead for campaigns

The Associated Press

July 31, 2017 11:35 AM

RALEIGH, N.C.

The North Carolina Democratic Party has a large, early fundraising advantage over Republicans thanks to intensive efforts by Gov. Roy Cooper and others to try to take General Assembly control away from the GOP.

The state Democratic Party raised nearly $1.7 million in the first half of the year. The North Carolina Republican Party total is one-fourth that amount. Democrats had $1.9 million in cash on hand while Republicans had $182,000. Figures were in campaign reports due last Friday.

Cooper and party leaders already announced raising over $1 million for state House and Senate campaigns. The next elections are November 2018 but could move up due to redistricting.

Republican finances are in line with similar periods and doesn't include other GOP sources, like $475,000 raised by Senate leader Phil Berger.

  Comments  

