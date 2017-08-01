National Politics

Remains of WWII pilot from NYC killed in 1944 identified

The Associated Press

August 01, 2017 7:18 AM

NEW YORK

The remains of a World War II pilot from New York City have been identified more than 70 years after he was killed in combat.

The Pentagon's Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency announced Monday the remains of Army Air Forces 2nd Lt. Charles E. Carlson, of Queens, have been identified after being found last year by History Flight, a private Florida-based group.

Military officials say Carlson was the 24-year-old pilot of a P-47 Thunderbolt fighter that was shot down near Bonn, Germany, during a dog fight with German planes Dec. 23, 1944.

German officials reported burying Carlson's remains at the crash site, but post-war efforts to find them were unsuccessful until his case was reopened in 2008.

Carlson's remains will be buried Friday at the Indiantown Gap National Cemetery in Lebanon County, Pennsylvania.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Obama: There is no one more qualified for president than Hillary Clinton

Obama: There is no one more qualified for president than Hillary Clinton 6:33

Obama: There is no one more qualified for president than Hillary Clinton
Rock Hill resident practices energy-based Healing Touch to help clients 2:04

Rock Hill resident practices energy-based Healing Touch to help clients
Kayaks, tubing business makes a big splash on Catawba in York County 1:42

Kayaks, tubing business makes a big splash on Catawba in York County

View More Video