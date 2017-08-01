Cuomo orders probe into Niagara Falls black water discharge

In this July 29, 2017 photo provided by Rainbow Air INC., black-colored wastewater treatment discharge is released into water below Niagara Falls, in Niagara Falls, N.Y. The water near the base of the falls that border the U.S. and Canada turned an alarming shade of black before tourists' eyes following a foul-smelling discharge from a nearby wastewater treatment plant. The water board for the city says Saturday's discharge was part of routine maintenance of one of its basins, that the discharge was within permitted limits and had dissipated by Sunday. Rainbow Air INC. via AP Patrick J. Proctor