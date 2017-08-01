National Politics

Islamic cemetery in suburban Minneapolis is vandalized

The Associated Press

August 01, 2017 11:31 PM

MINNEAPOLIS

An Islamic cemetery that was initially denied a permit in suburban Minneapolis has now been vandalized.

The Minnesota chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations says vandals recently entered the Al Maghfirah cemetery in Castle Rock Township and spray painted profanities and swastikas. CAIR-MN says the vandals also damaged walls, furniture and other property. One spray-painted message apparently says: "Leave, you R dead."

Last year, a court forced Castle Rock Township to issue a conditional use permit for the cemetery, finding that the township's initial decision to deny the permit was arbitrary.

CAIR-MN executive director Jaylani Hussein says the vandalism comes at a time of increasing anti-Muslim incidents nationwide.

FBI spokesman Jeff Van Nest says the bureau received information about the incident and is reviewing it.

