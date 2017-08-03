National Politics

Lawmakers target websites that facilitate sex trafficking

The Associated Press

August 03, 2017 12:12 AM

PORTLAND, Maine

Maine Sen. Susan Collins is among a group of legislators introducing an act designed to ensure that websites that enable sex trafficking can be held liable.

Collins, a Republican, says the Stop Enabling Sex Traffickers Act would provide justice for sex trafficking victims and make sure websites that make trafficking possible can be brought to justice.

The proposal was introduced on Tuesday by a bipartisan group of 19 lawmakers. The group says the act would clarify a section of the Communications Decency Act to ensure websites that knowingly facilitate sex trafficking can be held liable.

The lawmakers say the act would allow victims of sex trafficking to seek justice against websites that knowingly made the crimes possible, and eliminate federal liability protections for such websites.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Obama: There is no one more qualified for president than Hillary Clinton

Obama: There is no one more qualified for president than Hillary Clinton 6:33

Obama: There is no one more qualified for president than Hillary Clinton
Congressman Norman visits Rock Hill's Composite Resources during constituent tour 1:49

Congressman Norman visits Rock Hill's Composite Resources during constituent tour
Rep. Norman: 'I haven't talked to a person yet who's happy with their insurance' 2:24

Rep. Norman: 'I haven't talked to a person yet who's happy with their insurance'

View More Video