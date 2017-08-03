Residents turn in nearly 5K in firearms during buyback

New Jersey residents turned in more firearms during a two-day gun buyback program in three cities than were ever collected by police in a single year through arrests and seizures.
State officials say 1,973 handguns, 1,142 shotguns, and 1,025 rifles were among the nearly 5,000 weapons received in Newark, Trenton and Camden last week. The buybacks also yielded 129 assault weapons.
Attorney General Christopher Porrino says a gun melted down can never be used to kill somebody.
The state says the highest number of guns ever seized by New Jersey law enforcement in one was 4,079 in 2014.
