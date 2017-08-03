The Latest: Vetoed bills sent to committee, more votes later

The Latest on the North Carolina General Assembly reconvening because Gov. Roy Cooper vetoed four bills lawmakers sent him before they adjourned in June (all times local):
10:50 a.m.
The North Carolina legislature gaveled in and gaveled out a session designed for lawmakers to consider vetoes by Gov. Roy Cooper that he issued since they were last in town. But lawmakers did not vote on whether to override them.
The House and Senate reconvened Thursday morning and clerks read aloud Cooper's objections to four bills he vetoed. Speaker Tim Moore sent those House bills to a committee, where they are not expected to emerge until next month. That's because dozens of colleagues were absent Thursday. The session ended in 45 minutes.
Legislators were expected to hold another session later Thursday to consider and vote on other legislation before most of them go home. They may include some in which House and Senate differences couldn't get worked out before they adjourned their primary annual work session five weeks ago.
__
2:45 a.m.
North Carolina lawmakers are returning to Raleigh for a "veto override" session, but it doesn't sound like they're going to give Gov. Roy Cooper's objections much attention now.
The General Assembly is scheduled to convene Thursday, probably only for one day. It's supposed to consider the four vetoes Cooper issued from over 100 bills lawmakers left him when their annual work session ended June 30.
A key House lawmaker says so many legislators are expected to be absent that action on the vetoed bills will wait until a session in September. The Republican-controlled legislature could take up some other pieces of legislation Thursday.
Many legislators will stay through Friday to attend a redistricting committee whose work is intensifying after new General Assembly maps were ordered by Sept. 1.
