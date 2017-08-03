AP source: Mueller using grand jury in DC in Russia probe

In this photo taken May 17, 2017, Rep. Elijah Cummings, D-Md., ranking member on the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee, speaks during a news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington. Cummings has asked a business partner of the Trump administration’s former national security adviser, Michael Flynn, for documents detailing Flynn’s foreign contacts and security clearance, according to a letter released Thursday, Aug. 3, 2017. Alex Brandon AP Photo