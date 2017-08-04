National Politics

US Sen. Elizabeth Warren to hold her 10th town hall of year

The Associated Press

August 04, 2017 12:17 AM

REVERE, Mass.

U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren is holding her 10th town hall event of the year.

The Massachusetts Democrat will meet with voters at Revere High School Friday. The event is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. with doors opening at 5:30 p.m.

Warren, facing re-election next year, says she enjoys hearing from people from across the state.

Warren tells The Associated Press that voters are eager to stand up and ask questions. She says she tries to stick around after the events if people want to shake hands, take pictures or tell her something personally.

She says the top concern at all of the town hall events she's held is health care.

Warren has ramped up her schedule of town hall events as she gears up for her 2018 re-election bid.

