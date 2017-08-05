Police work the scene of a shooting near Hotchkiss Park, in Santa Monica, Calif., Friday, Aug. 4, 2017. Authorities said a homicide suspect was shot and wounded by police in downtown Santa Monica. Santa Monica Police said on Twitter the suspect pulled a gun on officers and was shot. No officers were injured and police said the suspect was hospitalized.
Police work the scene of a shooting near Hotchkiss Park, in Santa Monica, Calif., Friday, Aug. 4, 2017. Authorities said a homicide suspect was shot and wounded by police in downtown Santa Monica. Santa Monica Police said on Twitter the suspect pulled a gun on officers and was shot. No officers were injured and police said the suspect was hospitalized. @almost_blu via AP)

National Politics

Chief: Homicide suspect shot by police in Santa Monica

The Associated Press

August 05, 2017 12:08 AM

SANTA MONICA, Calif.

Authorities say a homicide suspect was shot and wounded by police in downtown Santa Monica.

It happened shortly before 7 p.m. Friday near Hotchkiss Park.

Santa Monica Police say on Twitter the suspect pulled a gun on officers and was shot.

Police Chief Jacqueline Seabrooks said no officers were injured. Police said the suspect was hospitalized.

Seabrooks said in a tweet the suspect had been involved in an "earlier murder." Police provided no other details.

A video posted on social media showed police officers converging on a man who was lying on the ground and an officer is heard shouting for the man not to move.

The officers approached the man with their guns drawn and appeared to kick an object away from his body, which slid along the ground.

