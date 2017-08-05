Controversial appointment clouds US Senate race in Alabama

FILE - In this Thursday, Nov. 17, 2016, file photo, Alabama Attorney General Luther Strange participates in a panel discussion during the Federalist Society's National Lawyers Convention in Washington. Strange got to the U.S. Senate with an appointment from the state’s then-governor who later resigned under the cloud of an ethics scandal. That appointment has become something of a double-edged sword as Strange seeks to keep the U.S. Senate that previously belonged to Attorney General Jeff Sessions. Cliff Owen, File AP Photo