Correction: Open Regents Seats story

In a story Aug. 6 about three members of the Kansas Board of Regents whose terms expired, The Associated Press reported erroneously that their seats were open. Under Kansas law, members whose terms have expired can continue to serve on the board legally until their replacements are named and the appointments are approved by the state Senate Confirmations Oversight Committee.
Kansas Board of Regents awaiting word on 3 members' seats
MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — The Kansas Board of Regents is still awaiting word on whether Gov. Sam Brownback will replace three members whose terms have expired.
The Manhattan Mercury reports that Brownback hasn't named anyone to replace Regents Shane Bangerter, Ann Brandau-Murguia and Helen Van Etten. Their four-year terms expired at the end of June.
Kansas law allows the three to continue serving as regents until their replacements are named. They also are eligible to be appointed to a second term.
The governor appoints members of the board. They are allowed to begin serving if their appointments are approved by the state Senate Confirmation Oversight Committee.
Board spokeswoman Breeze Richardson says it is still waiting on word from Brownback's office.
