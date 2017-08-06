Hot Springs city board repeals panhandling ordinance

The Hot Springs Board of Directors has repealed an ordinance banning panhandling in city streets while the city attorney says a replacement ordinance will be presented.
The board voted Tuesday to repeal the ordinance that's being challenged as unconstitutional by the American Civil Liberties Union of Arkansas.
The Sentinel-Record reports that City Attorney Brian Albright told the board a new ordinance will be aimed at the safety of pedestrians and motorists.
ACLU attorney Bettina Brownstein said she'll wait to see what the new ordinance says before dropping the lawsuit.
The ordinance adopted last September bans standing, walking or entering a roadway, median or public street to solicit items, including money, from motorists.
The ACLU argues the ordinance violates free speech rights. City officials say the ordinance is about safety.
