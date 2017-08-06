Neighbors seek historic designation to preserve 1950 home

A city commission must decide whether a 2,000 square-foot home built in 1950 qualifies for a historic designation that would prevent its demolition.
The Frederick News-Post reports (http://bit.ly/2v9TOfR ) that a family bought the home in downtown Frederick last year with the intent of knocking it down and building a larger, more modern home. Some neighbors fear the new home would be an oversized eyesore and want to prevent the teardown.
They've asked the city's Historic Preservation Committee to give the home a historic designation, which would halt the demolition plans. A hearing is scheduled for Thursday.
The home is characterized as a mid-century Colonial Revival but city staff says it is not historically significant enough to merit a designation.
