4 accused of trashing police car parked near police station

Four young Florida men are accused of vandalizing two police cars that were being used as "decoys" to help deter crime in a neighborhood.
The cars were parked in an area many would consider to be safe zones — near a police substation. Police said the men — two are 18 and two are juveniles — smashed in the windows and dented the cars, leaving footprints. One car had melted candy and ash from a firecracker that was set off on top of it.
Hollywood police said in a news release that the men were arrested on felony vandalism charges last week.
The incident happened early July 23. Police used surveillance video and social media to track down three suspects on Aug. 4. The other was caught the next day.
