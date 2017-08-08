National Politics

Burgum asks for additional federal help with drought

The Associated Press

agosto 08, 2017 7:41 AM

BISMARCK, N.D.

Gov. Doug Burgum has asked for a presidential disaster declaration because of severe drought conditions across much of North Dakota.

The governor's request to President Donald Trump has been made through the regional Federal Emergency Management Agency. It would activate individual and direct federal assistance programs.

Burgum's office says nearly 94 percent of the state is in some level of drought, directly affecting more than 425,000 residents.

The governor also is asking for additional staff from the U.S. Department of Agriculture and other federal agencies to provide assistance with programs available to help those impacted by the drought.

