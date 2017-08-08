GOP insurgents claim Trump mantle, spell trouble for party

FILE - In this June 8, 2010 filephoto, Danny Tarkanian speaks in Las Vegas. Sen. Dean Heller, R-Nev. will face a challenge in the 2018 GOP primary by a conservative who is aligning himself with President Donald Trump. The bid by Tarkanian, a 55-year-old Las Vegas businessman, makes good on conservatives’ threats to challenge incumbents who they blame for hurting the years-long quest to dismantle the Obama-era health care law. Isaac Brekken, File AP Photo