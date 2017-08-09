Democrats launch new group aimed at Republican strongholds

FILE - In this Jan. 12, 2017, file photo, Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper applauds members of the audience as he delivers his annual State of the State address inside the state legislature, in Denver. Dissatisfied with Democratic fortunes in the era of President Donald Trump, a group of prominent Democrats is forming an organization outside the formal party structure with the goal of winning again in Republican-dominated middle America. Calling itself “New Democracy,” the group includes sitting and former governors, former Cabinet members, mayors and lawmakers from Congress to statehouses. Among the affiliated politicians: Hickenlooper, considered a possible future presidential candidate; former Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack, also a former Iowa governor; and Mayor Mitch Landrieu of New Orleans, current head of the nonpartisan U.S. Conference of Mayors. Brennan Linsley, File AP Photo