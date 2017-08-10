Heroin trafficker sentenced to 37-year prison sentence

A federal judge has sentenced a convicted suburban Chicago heroin dealer to 37 years in prison for his complicity in the death of an informant.
U.S. District Judge Harry Leinenweber on Thursday held David Price responsible for the 2011 shooting death of Gregory Holden in front of the man's 3-year-old daughter.
Price was convicted three years ago on 13 counts of money laundering, conspiracy and weapons counts, for which he faced a 20-year prison sentence. In seeking life in prison, prosecutors argued Price should be held responsible for killing Holden after Holden helped out authorities. Price was not charged with or convicted of Holden's murder.
Leinenweber rejected life in prison, saying the 37-year sentence means the 38-year-old Price wouldn't be free until he's an older man.
Defense attorney Beau Brindley said he would appeal Price's conviction and sentence.
