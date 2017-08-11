National Politics

Pence returning to Indiana for official portrait unveiling

The Associated Press

August 11, 2017 1:17 AM

INDIANAPOLIS

Vice President Mike Pence is returning to Indiana, where he previously served as governor, to give a speech and attend the unveiling of his official state portrait.

Pence's Air Force Two is scheduled to land in Indianapolis on Friday morning.

He will give the keynote address at a luncheon held by an Indianapolis anti-violence group, followed by the portrait ceremony at the Statehouse.

Pence will attend the unveiling with his wife, second lady Karen Pence, as well as Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb and his wife, Janet.

The stop comes ahead of Pence's five-day trip to Central and South America, which begins Sunday.

