Competency hearing for man accused of shooting US diplomat

The Associated Press

August 11, 2017 3:15 AM

ALEXANDRIA, Va.

A competency hearing is scheduled for a California man accused of shooting a U.S. diplomat in Mexico.

A federal judge in Alexandria is set to arraign Zia Zafar of Chino Hills, California, on Friday and hold a hearing on whether is competent to stand trial.

Zafar is charged with attempted murder of a diplomat in the Jan. 6 shooting of consular officer Christopher Ashcraft in Guadalajara. Part of the shooting was captured on video depicting a man taking aim and firing at Ashcraft as he exited a parking garage.

Prosecutors have offered no motive for the shooting.

Court records indicate Zafar was ordered to undergo a mental evaluation back in May. The findings of that evaluation have not been released.

