National Politics

Island town mayor renews request for expedited road fixes

The Associated Press

August 11, 2017 9:14 AM

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga.

The mayor of a small coastal Georgia town has appealed to Gov. Nathan Deal to expedite the permitting process to enable planned fixes to the sole land route to the island on which the city sits.

The Savannah Morning News reports Tybee Island Mayor Jason Buelterman posted a letter to his Facebook page Saturday asking for improvements to the U.S. 80 and the Bull River and Lazaretto Creek bridges route. The Georgia Department of Transportation announced plans for improvements two years ago, but construction is not slated to begin until 2026.

Buelterman has lobbied for improvements for years, but this latest request comes after days of gridlocked traffic blocked movement to and from the island.

Deal's Press Secretary Alyssa Botts says the governor hasn't received any official correspondence from Buelterman.

