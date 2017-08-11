National Politics

Law enforcement agencies raid homes in Phoenix area

The Associated Press

August 11, 2017 9:20 AM

PHOENIX

Law enforcement agencies are raiding several homes in the Phoenix area to conduct searches and make arrests for federal weapons and drugs violations.

Federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms spokesman Tom Mangan says the warrants were served without incident early Friday morning.

Over 100 law enforcement officers took part in the raids.

Participating agencies include ATF, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, the Arizona Department of Public Safety, the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office and the Phoenix and Scottsdale police departments.

Obama: There is no one more qualified for president than Hillary Clinton
Construction workers near Moss Justice Center hit gas line, YCSO says
Chester youth, 17, sentenced in 'millimeter from murder' incident

